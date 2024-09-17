Ken Garff helps customers decide if an EV is right for them

Ken Garff is always there to help us. That's why we turned to them to learn all the ins and outs of electric vehicles.

Brandon Wilson explained that there are four kinds of vehicles today:

ICE Vehicle … Internal Combustion Engine. Traditional gas vehicle. Hybrid Vehicle … Battery Regenerates on its own, car goes up to 5 mph in electric mode and then gas engine kicks in. PHEV Vehicle … Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle. Has battery enabling car to go 40 miles fully electric, then gas engine kicks in. Need to have home charger. BEV Vehicle … Battery Electric Vehicle, 100% electric. Need home charger, range varies by model, from 200 miles to 300 miles.

He says, "Consumers that are faced with a hefty gas bill may want to consider an EV as a cost-effective solution, with electric home charging representing a lower cost of operation."

In addition to saving money on fuel, EVs also produce zero emissions while being driven.

They do, however, still have a carbon footprint due to the resource-intensive nature of rechargeable battery production and the electricity needed to charge an EV.

While EVs represent less than eight percent of the auto market, Brandon says, this number is expected to rise over the next decade, with many manufacturers committed to going fully or partially electric in the next decade.

It can be expected that manufacturers will continue to focus more of their resources on EVs, as well as invest more into other fuel options, such as synthetic fuels. Gasoline/diesel will not last forever, so it is important for automakers to evolve in our changing world.

While EVs don't require the same fluid services, spark plugs, belts, etc. as ICE vehicles, they still require routine service. There are other differences, like decreased wear on brakes and increased wear on tires compared to ICE vehicles.

EV battery efficiency is affected by extremely hot and cold weather, leading to a reduction in range and battery life.

EV batteries last the longest when the total number of vehicle charges is minimized, meaning users should only charge EVs as needed. Ideally, the battery should be charged 80 percent; charging to 100 percent should only be done before a long trip.

