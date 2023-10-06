Kennecott is mining underground again for the first time since the 1970s

It was in 1903 that the Bingham Canyon Mine first started getting the copper from the ground.

In 2023, what once was a mountain is now open pit mining at its very best. In fact it's one of the most iconic mines in the entire world.

And, miners are going underground again for the first time since the 1970s to get the copper.

Kennecott produces 12 percent of the copper in the United States and is the only U.S. producer with a completely integrated supply chain, from the mine to the concentrator to the smelter to the refinery. One of two existing copper smelters is at Kennecott.

The mine operates 24 hours a day, 365 days a year with 2,500 employees.

Kenecott has a brand new Visitor's Experience where a shuttle will take you right to the best views.

You can even stand in one of the truck beds just like Jenny Hardman did.

Kennecott has many different sizes of trucks, including some that are the equivalent of a two-story, 2,400 square foot home. 106 trucks are working at the mine every single day.

They're working around the clock because copper is needed for so many things in our daily lives from cell phones to computers, to wiring in homes to cars and even healthcare due to the natural antimicrobial properties that reduce infections.

Copper will also play an essential role in the transition to low-carbon due to its use in renewable energy infrastructure, such as solar panels and electric batteries.

Copper wiring and cabling is needed to build solar power systems, wind farms, and energy storage.

Copper is considered a sustainable material because it can be recycled over and over for reuse.

For more information on how to visit Rio Tinto Kennecott, please go to riotinto.com.

