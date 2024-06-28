Kevin Costner talks about his new movie "Horizon", which was filmed in Utah

Hitting Apple TV+ is the new animated series "WondLa". In the series, a young woman named Eva tries to figure out her place in the world while on the run with her robot mother, an over-sized water beast and a tall blue creature. Tony says, "Based on the trilogy of books and The Wizard of Oz, WondLa is a wonderfully animated series about finding one's place in the world while offering engaging storylines." He gives it an "A" and it's not rated.

New in theaters Kevin Costner writes, directs and stars in “Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 01.

Filmed in southern Utah, the history of the American West is explored through the lives of families and friends through conflicts and hardships as they try to settle an untamed wilderness. Tony says, “Horizon is a western epic and needs to be seen on the big screen. The film offers a vision of the American Frontier rarely visited and examines the birth of the American west." He gives it an A and it's not rated.

You can see Tony's full interviews with Kevin Costner and the stars of WondLa at screenchatter.com.