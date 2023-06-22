Key Lime Pie Mousse recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff

Key Lime Pie Mousse by Smith's Chef Jeff.

For the Mousse:



1 1/2 c. heavy cream

1/4 c. powdered sugar

1 c. sweetened condensed milk

1/3 c. key lime juice

1 tsp. vanilla extract

Green food coloring (a couple drops)

Fresh lime zest for garnishing

For the Crumble:



4 graham crackers

3/4 c. rolled oats

1/3 c. brown sugar

1/4 c. flour

6 Tbsp. cold butter, shredded

Directions

1. Preheat your oven to 350. Make the crumble first by crushing the graham cracker into crumbs using a food processor or doing it by hand. Place the crumbs in a mixing bowl with the oats, brown sugar, and flour. Mix until combined. Use your hands to mix in the butter until the mixture is crumbly.

2. Spread the mixture on a parchment lined sheet pan. Place in the oven to bake for 20 minutes, stirring halfway through the cooking time, until golden and crispy. Allow to cool.

3. Make the mousse by adding the cream and powdered sugar to a mixing bowl. Use a hand-mixer to beat until stiff peaks form. Take out 1 cup of the whipped cream to be used later as a garnish.

4. In another bowl, whisk together the condensed milk, lime juice, vanilla, and a drop or two of green food coloring. Once combined, use a spatula to fold into the remaining whipped cream.

5. Assemble the dessert by adding about ¼ c. of the crumble to the bottom of 4 wide glasses. Add a layer of the mousse, followed by another layer of the crumble. Top with whipped cream and some fresh grated lime zest. Enjoy!

Get more recipes at smithsfoodanddrug.com.