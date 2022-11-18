Kick off your Thanksgiving morning by running with an attitude of gratitude in the Utah Human Race.

It's one of the largest 5K/10K events in the state, and all proceeds directly benefit Utah Food Bank.

Ginette Bott, CEO of Utah Food Bank, joined us in studio to tell us more about this year's race.

She says the goal this year is to have 4,000 participants in the Utah Human Race, which would have a huge impact on the 289,000 Utahns facing hunger.

In 2021 there were 3,000 participants in this family-friendly event. Ginette says, "After last year's virtual race hiatus, we are looking forward to seeing everyone in person this year, and especially those who choose to join us in costumes!"

The race will be held at the Sandy Promenade, close to The Shops at South Town and Target.

Both the 5K and 10K events begin at 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 24, 2022.

You can either register online or in-person at the Utah Food Bank Salt Lake warehouse the day before the race. There is no same-day registration.

Registration fees are $30 per person for the 5K and $35 per person for the 10K.

Register at UtahHumanRace.org.

Ginette also reminded us that the 2022 Holiday Food and Fund Drive is going on now through January 15, 2023 to help stock the shelves of Utah Food Bank and emergency food pantries statewide through the holidays and into the early spring months.

She says, "Support is more critical than ever with inflation creating continued increased levels of demand, while also squeezing Utah Food Bank's food and fuel budgets, and those of our donors as well."

You can donate food, time or money. Utah Food Bank turns each $1 donation into $9.04 worth of goods and services, so your donation goes much farther than you might think!

Last year Utah Food Bank distributed 67.3 million pounds of food, which is the equivalent of 56.1 million meals for Utahns in need.

Find out more at UtahFoodBank.org.