Kid to Kid is turning 30 and they're celebrating in a BIG way!

Thirty years ago this month the very first Kid to Kid store opened in Sandy, Utah. Now Kid to Kid has grown to 110 stores across the United States, Canada and Europe.

Shauna Sloan, the franchise founder, joined us to tell us how it all happened and how they're celebrating in a BIG way.

Shauna, a mother of six kids, says she knows what it's like to stretch the family budget.

She says, " I kept wishing for a place where parents could go any day of the week to get paid for the stuff they didn't need, and shop from a huge selection of high-quality replacements in air-conditioned comfort. Eventually, I decided to make that wish a reality. My husband quit his job, and we moved back to Utah to open Kid to Kid."

Kid to Kid buys and sells the best things kids outgrow. What this means is that they pay cash on the spot for kids' clothes, toys, baby gear.

It's recycling at its very best because families get PAID to recycle and other families can outfit and equip their kids in top quality things at a huge discount.

Parents can save two ways at Kid to Kid – selling and shopping.

Shauna says each store pumps hundreds of thousands of dollars back into the wallets of local parents who sell their kid's stuff.

Kid to Kid shoppers typically save 70 percent off the price of new things. This means literally millions of dollars in savings each year to the smart Moms and Dads who shop Kid to Kid.

Kid to Kid is having a big event on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. They're celebrating 30 years with the biggest sale they've ever had.

The entire store is 25 percent off - including baby gear, toys, shoes and coats.

You can even find new products like toys and hair bows that are 25 percent off.

And, to celebrate the store's Utah origins, they're selecting one lucky customer to win a $300 shopping spree!

It's not too late to enter. Visit KidtoKid.com/Utah to find a convenient location near you and for a chance to win!

There are 9 Utah locations from St. George to Ogden.

