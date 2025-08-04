Kid Zone is a great place for kids to get their wiggles out and stay cool

Kid Zone is a great place for kids to get their wiggles out while they stay cool during the hot summer days.

Morgan Saxton stopped by the location in Clearfield which has been open for two years..

It's a fun, safe and clean environment for kids to play.

They also have a parents' room where moms and dads can sit back and relax and keep their eyes on their children with cameras on the playground equipment.

Or, if a parent chooses, they can play right along with their kids.

Everyone needs to wear socks, and children have to wear grippy ones (which you can buy there).

Kid Zone is open Sunday through Thursday from 9-7 and Friday & Saturday from 9-8.

For more information please visit kidzoneut.com