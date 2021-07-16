Kidney stone treatment now helping those with E.D.

This treatment has been around since the 1950s to break up kidney stones and now it's being used to treat Erectile dysfunction.

Andrew Rinehart, a Medical Technician with Wasatch Medical Clinic, says up to 50 percent of men over the age of 50 have erectile dysfunction.

Acoustic Wave Therapy treats the root cause of the problem, which is blood flow.

The technology is placed on the skin for 10 minutes and most men only need a few treatments to get back to normal in the bedroom. It's non-invasive and not painful so you can get back to your daily routine right away.

