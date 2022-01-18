Kids and adults will love these Crispy Battered Chicken Tenders

Crispy Battered Chicken Tenders

Ingredients:



1-2 lbs. chicken tenders

1/2 c. buttermilk

1/2 c. cornstarch

2 lg. eggs

1/4 c. flour

1/2 tsp. smoked paprika

1/2 tsp. cumin

1/4 tsp. cayenne pepper

1 tsp. onion powder

1 tsp. garlic powder

2 tsp. kosher salt

1/2 tsp. pepper

Zesty Sauce:



2 c. mayo

1/4 c. ketchup

1 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

1/4 tsp. seasoned salt

1/2 tsp. black pepper

1/8 tsp. cayenne pepper

Directions

1. Make the sauce by combining its ingredients together in a bowl. Mix until combined and then set aside until you're ready for use.

2. Put about 2-3 inches of oil into a heavy pot over medium high heat. Use a candy thermometer to monitor the temperature until it reaches 350. Also, preheat your oven to 170.

3. Snip the little exposed tendon from each chicken tender and set aside. In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the cornstarch and buttermilk. Once combined, mix in the eggs.

4. In a separate bowl, whisk together the flour, paprika, cumin, cayenne pepper, onion powder, garlic powder, salt, and pepper. Combine the flour mixture into the buttermilk mixture and then whisk together until it forms a smooth batter.

5. Place the tenders into the batter and move around until they are completely covered. Place 3-5 tenders into the oil and cook 5-6 minutes or until golden brown. Use a meat thermometer to double check that the tenders reached 160 degrees. Place them on a wire rack in a sheet pan and then place in the oven to keep warm while you fry the rest of the tenders.

6. Serve the tenders warm with the sauce. Enjoy!

