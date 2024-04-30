Playworks is the leading nonprofit in Utah aiming to transform children's prosocial skills and physical and mental well-being by leveraging the power of play.

Desi Arends, Executive Director at Playworks Utah, says Playworks currently serves more than 60 schools in Utah and reaches more than 32,000 children directly and through professional training services.

Through Playworks programming, children are empowered to be a leader both in the classroom and out.

Their Junior Coach Leadership Program helps older kids apply leadership skills to younger students.

Stephen Foxley, with Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Utah says he's excited that the program is in his kids' school this year. He's also on the board of Playworks, so knows first-hand the benefits of play!

Kids who have a good recess are more ready to learn when they return to the classroom. They get their energy out on the playground and everyone is getting along due to recess participation.

You're invited to a "May the 4th Be With You" race on Saturday, May 4, 2024 at Wheeler Farm, 6351 South 900 East in Murray starting at 8:50 a.m.

Tickets are just $10 each or $20 for a family of 4, but register now to guarantee a spot! You have to be signed up to participate.

This year's race will be a fun, inclusive, all-abilities 5k — so you can walk, run, roll or crawl, and four-legged family members are welcome too.

To register, click here and for more information please visit playworks.org/utah and regence.com.