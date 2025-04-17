KidsTopia is an indoor playground for hours of fun

If you are looking for a unique place for your kids to have a little fun, look no further than KidsTopia!

The indoor playground was started for Utah families to have a warm escape.. literally. Winters in Utah can be cold, so it's hard for kids to play outside and get their wiggles out.

The same can be true for summer, when temperatures soar.

KidsTopia is the largest indoor playground in Utah and it has everything from slides, to ball pits, to interactive games. It also boasts a labyrinth of a jungle gym for kids to explore.

With over 6,400 square feet of space, KidsTopia has a little something for everyone, no matter what their age. Parents can even go everywhere with their kids!

KidsTopia is a fun, safe environment, open 7 days a week and no reservations are needed. If you want to play more than once, memberships are available and there are even several rooms that can be rented for private parties.

There are KidsTopia locations in Bluffdale, Spanish Fork and Roy.

You can learn more information on their website.