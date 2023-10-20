"Killers of the Flower Moon" is new in theaters this weekend

New in theaters this weekend is "Killers of the Flower Moon" directly by Martin Scorsese and starring Leonardo DiCaprio.

Film Critic Tony Toscano joined us in studio with his review.

He says the movie based on the novel by David Grann and follows the murders of Osage Tribe members in the 1920s which sparked a major FBI investigation involving J. Edgar Hoover.

Tony says, "Killers of the Flower Moon is an emotionally impactful and powerful film telling the story of how the Osage Native Americans were treated after oil was discovered on their land. They became targets for unscrupulous men who, under the guise of 'guardianships', controlled their money, their lives and ultimately took their fortunes."

Tony gives it an A and it's rated R.

You can get more from Tony at screenchatter.com.