Kimmies Kandies loves being your personal "kandy" maker

Kimmies Kandies is owned by single mom Kimmie, with help from her son David.

She says "We love being your personal kandy maker. We make your kandy your way."

That means they specialize in custom orders so you don't have to get "cookie cutter candy".

Kimmie also says they love to do birthday parties and with Halloween coming up — they have a lot to offer to make your celebrations unique.

They also offer kandy-making classes for a date night, girls' night out or parents/ child activities.

Kimmies is open daily from 10am-10pm and visit kimmieskandies.com for more information.