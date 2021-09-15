Kneaders is doing a fundraiser for local schools - here's how you can take part

Kneaders Bakery & Cafe is doing a fundraiser for local schools on Thursday, September 16.

You can go to any of their locations in six states from 5pm to 8pm, and Kneaders will donate 50 percent of sales during the event.

Amy Peterson, Director of community Engagement, says they're hoping to donate $50,000.

You can learn more and find a location near you at kneaders.com.

Amy also shared a recipe for Pumpkin Trifle.

Ingredients:



2 loaves Kneaders' Pumpkin bread

1 (5.1-ounce) box cook-and-serve vanilla pudding mix

1/2 cup brown sugar, packed

1/3 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 (12-ounce) container frozen whipped topping, thawed

8" trifle bowl

1/2 cup chopped nuts (optional)



• Prepare pudding according to package directions. Set aside and allow to cool.• Stir brown sugar and cinnamon into pudding.

• Crumble one loaf bread and place in bottom of trifle bowl.

• Pour half of pudding mixture over bread.

• Spread half of whipped topping over pudding layer.

• Repeat with the remaining loaf of bread, pudding and whipped topping.

• Sprinkle chopped nuts on top.

• Refrigerate overnight.

