Kneaders is giving back to local schools and you can help by indulging in yummy food or goodies

More than 50 locations of Kneaders are hosting fundraisers for local schools.

When you go into the store, order on the app or online on Monday, May 2 between 5-8pm, they will donate 20 percent of sales to a local school in the area.

Giving back is a big part of Kneaders, in 2022 they've already donated $50,000.

Natasha Ireland from Kneaders joined us in studio and told us you can also purchase gifts, gift cards or baskets for teachers at their stores.

She also shared a recipe for School Lunch Peanut Butter Bars!

Ingredients:

2 1/3 cups old fashioned oats

1 1/2 cups flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 cup creamy peanut butter

1 cup butter, softened

2/3 cup white sugar

1 1/3 cup brown sugar

2 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla

1/2 teaspoon salt

For topping:

1 cup peanut butter

1/2 cup butter

6 Tablespoons 2% milk

4 Tablespoons Red Dutch- Processed Cocoa

3 1/2 cups powdered sugar

Instructions:

1. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Prepare a cookie sheet with parchment paper.

2. In a large mixing bowl combine peanut butter and softened butter. Add sugars and cream mixture until fluffy (about 2 minutes on medium speed). Add eggs to the creamed mixture one at a time, and vanilla mix until just incorporated.

3. In a separate bowl combine oats, flour, baking powder, and salt. Add dry ingredients to the wet mixture.

4. Press the dough onto the prepared cookie sheet, spread evenly.

5. Bake at 375 degrees for 15 minutes until the dough is just set.Topping:

1. When dough has cooled slightly add 1 cup peanut butter in dollops over the top of the warm bar.

2. Spread peanut butter evenly.

3. In a heavy saucepan over medium heat bring to a boil the butter, red dutch processed cocoa and milk.

4. Remove from heat and whisk in powdered sugar until smooth.

5. Spread over the bars and allow to cool completely before cutting the bars.

You can find more information at kneaders.com.