Kodiak would love to have a home of his own for Christmas

Kodiak is hoping to have a new home for Christmas.
Kodiak has a heart as big as his adventurous spirit.

With a curious and playful nature, he is always eager to explore and discover new things.

He is an athletic dog with a brave and gentle soul, always up for a good time but also respectful and dignified.

Kodiak is a true friend to all, getting along wonderfully with other dogs and showing his affectionate side to everyone he meets.

He has a unique way of bringing people together with his friendly and funny personality.

Kodiak is the perfect companion for an individual looking for a loyal and loving friend. He will be by your side through thick and thin, always ready to offer a listening ear and a nudge of encouragement.

He is almost one year old and is neutered, chipped and up-to-date on vaccinations.

If you'd like to meet Kodiak, visit hearts4paws.org.

Hearts4Paws will have adoptable dogs at Petco in Taylorsvillle, 1786 W. 5400 S, on Saturday, December 20, 2025 from 1-4pm.

Santa will be there too — so bring your pups for pics!

