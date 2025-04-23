Kofta Kebab with Lemon Tahini Sauce recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson.

For the Kebab:

1 onion, quartered

2 garlic cloves

1 bunch parsley leaves

1 1/2 lb. ground beef

1 slice bread + 1/4 c. milk

1 tsp. kosher salt + 1/2 tsp. pepper

1 1/2 tsp. allspice

1/2 tsp. cayenne pepper

1/2 tsp. cardamom

1/2 tsp. sumac

1/2 tsp. nutmeg

1/2 tsp. paprika

Pita bread to serve

For the Tahini Sauce:

2 garlic cloves

1/2 tsp. kosher salt

3/4 c. tahini paste

1/2 c. lemon juice

1/4 c. cold water

1 c. parsley leaves

Directions

1. Make the tahini sauce by adding the ingredients except for the water to a blender or food processor. Mix until smooth. As the machine is running drizzle in the water. The sauce should have a saucy texture. If it is too thick add a bit more water. Taste and adjust the seasoning as necessary. Set aside.

2. Toast the slice of bread then add it to a bowl with the milk. Squish them together a bit and let them sit for a minute or two.

3. For the kebab add the onion, garlic, and parsley to a food processor. Pulse until chopped up uniformly. Squeeze the excess milk from the toast like a sponge and add the bread to the processor along with the beef and all the spices. Pulse until it forms a smooth paste.

4. Mold a fistful of the meat mixture onto a skewer in a shape similar to a corndog. Do the same with the remaining meat mixture. Place the skewers on a sheet pan and place in the fridge 30-60 minutes to firm them up a bit.

5. Heat your grill to medium high. Add the skewers and cook 4-5 minutes before trying to flip them. Carefully flip and cook another few minutes to char on all sides. Serve the kebabs with the sauce and warm pita bread. Enjoy!

For more recipes, please visit: smithsfoodanddrug.com.