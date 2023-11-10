Koko is a well behaved, tiny gentleman

Meet Koko - he's our Pet of the Week!

Koko's foster family describes him as a well-behaved tiny gentleman who loves to follow you around and go anywhere with you, especially if it involves a car ride.

He is quiet and mellow and likes a quiet atmosphere as well, so a home without very small children is best.

He gets along with other dogs and is house trained and crate trained.

Koko is about 4 to 5 years old and is a shih tzu.

He is neutered, chipped and up-to-date on vaccinations, plus he just had a dental.

If you'd like more information please visit hearts4paws.org. If you can't adopt, please consider being a foster home for a homeless pet.