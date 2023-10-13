Watch Now
The Place

Actions

Kona Grill is a classic American grill with great steak, seafood, sushi and margaritas!

Kona Grill is now open in Utah!
Kona Grill is a classic American Grill with great steak and seafood plus sushi and margaritas too.
Posted at 1:45 PM, Oct 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-13 16:09:55-04

Kona Grill is a classic American Grill with great steak and seafood – complemented by the best choice of sushi and margaritas at any grill in America.

Kona Grill just opened recently in Riverton, 13253 Teal Ridge Way Suite J-190
Riverton.

Chef Shawn Bell, the concept chef for Kona Grill, joined us in our kitchen to tell us more about the items he's created including a range of freshly prepared dishes from the grill, seasonal menu items and fan-favorite dishes.

He says some of the best-sellers are potstickers, a variety of sushi rolls, lobster ravioli (which he prepared on the show) and carrot cake.

Kona Grill offers both indoor and outdoor patio dining with gorgeous views.

They have brunch, lunch, dinner and happy hour, which features items for $3, $6, and $9 Monday through Friday from 2-6pm.

You can learn more at konagrill.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere