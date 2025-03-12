Watch Now
Kona Grill is a great place to celebrate St. Patrick's Day

St. Patrick's Day at Kona Grill
Kona Grill in Riverton is celebrating St. Patrick's Day for a full week!
You can celebrate St. Patrick's Day at Kona Grill in Riverton.

They are offering $3 green beer, sake, and selzters, along with $6 Corned Beef Sliders from Friday March 14 through Friday, March 21, 2025.

The Sliders are stacked with slow-cooked corned beef, melted cheese, and a tangy mustard sauce, all on a toasted bun. They're served with crispy chips for the perfect pairing.

Sliders are available for lunch, dinner, takeout, and delivery.

If you choose to dine-in, you can get two sliders and chips for $19.. Takeout/Delivery - $49 for six sliders and chips.

Kona Grill offers a unique dining experience with a diverse menu blending fresh seafood, sushi, steaks, and global flavors.

Reservations are not required but are always recommended, especially during busy holidays like St. Patrick's Day.

To make reservations, visit konagrill.com or call the Riverton location at (385) 317-7744.

