Korean Coconut Shrimp Noodle Soup recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson.

Ingredients:



2 Tbsp. oil

1 lg. shallot, minced

1 Tbsp. garlic, minced

1 Tbsp. ginger, minced

1/4 c. gochujang paste

1 Tbsp. white miso paste

1/2 tsp. kosher salt

3 c. chicken broth

1 can full fat coconut milk

1 Tsp. sesame oil

3 Tbsp. tamari or soy sauce

Zest and juice of 1 lime

2 Tbsp. coconut sugar

1/2 bunch green onions, sliced diagonally

1/2 lb. shrimp, peeled, deveined, thawed

1/4 c. copped cilantro

Rice noodles to serve

Directions

1. Soften the noodles to their package directions. Set aside, oiled and covered. Season the shrimp with salt and pepper. Set aside.

2. Add the oil to a pan or pot at medium heat with the shallot, bell pepper, garlic, and ginger. Cook for 5 or so minutes to soften the veggies. Add in the gochujang, salt, and miso. Combine and cook another few minutes.

3. Add the broth, coconut milk, sesame oil, tamari, lime zest, and coconut sugar. Mix and bring to a boil. Simmer 5 minutes or so. Add in the shrimp and green onion and gently cook 2-3 minutes or until the shrimp are cooked through.

4. Stir in the lime juice and then taste the broth and adjust the seasoning as needed. Serve the broth and shrimp over the softened noodles in a bowl. Garnish with cilantro and a lime wedge. Enjoy!

