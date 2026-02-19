KPOT combines two interactive dining experiences in one.

While most restaurants specialize in one or the other, KPOT offers guests the best of both worlds at the same table.

The newly-opened all-you-can-eat restaurant in Layton combines Korean BBQ and Hot Pot under one roof.

Guests grill premium meats on a smokeless tabletop BBQ and cook fresh ingredients in a simmering hot pot broth, all part of a lunch or dinner experience.

Diners can choose from a wide assortment of thinly sliced meats, seafood, fresh vegetables, dumplings, noodles, and sides, creating endless flavor combinations.

KPOT's signature sauce bar features a wide variety of sauces, seasonings and condiments like soy sauce, sesame oil, gouchujang, chili oil and more.

Guests can create their own personalized dipping sauces making every visit unique.

KPOT integrates digital tableside menus for quick and convenient ordering, allowing guests to focus on enjoying the experience without interruption.

If you're new to Korean BBQ or hot pot, our servers walk you through the process, from selecting broths and meats to cooking techniques, ensuring a fun and approachable experience.

You can learn more at thekpot.com/location/layton-utah.

