Kurt Bestor is in his 34th year entertaining Utah for the holidays and he's back live at Eccles!

Kurt Bestor is in his 34th year of entertaining Utah audiences for the holidays.

This year he's back live at the Eccles Theatre in Salt Lake City for his "Return to the Magic" tour.

In addition to Bestor's popular Christmas carols and holiday songs with his all-star band and world-class orchestra, he'll be joined by Alex Boyé! This will be their first time on stage together.

Boyé is known for his pop African-infused music and has shared the stage with a variety of artists including Jay-Z, Tim McGraw, The Beach Boys and Olivia Newton-John.

Tickets are now on sale online at LiveEccles.com, by phone at 801-355-ARTS, and at the Eccles Theater Box Office (M-F 10a-6p and Sat 10a-2p).

The George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Theater is located at 131 Main Street in Salt Lake City.

Show times are Thursday, Dec. 9 at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 10 at 8:00 p.m., and Saturday, Dec. 11 at 2:00 and 8:00 p.m.

It get's even "Bestor". You can use special code KURTFAN for 10 percent discount.

Shows of A Kurt Bestor Christmas "Return to the Magic" will also be done in St. George, Park City, Gunnison and Richfield. For more information on that visit kurtbestor.com,

