Kurt Bestor & Jenny Hardman piano duet

Kurt Bestor is known for his Christmas shows but not so much his Christmas duets… he decided to change that for our, Jenny Hardman.

Jenny has been playing the piano since age 7 and playing Kurt Bestor‘s music since she was in middle school.

Kurt composed this Christmas medley just for Jenny and our show. The medley includes, Sing We Now of Christmas, What Child is This, & We wish you a Merry Christmas .

A Kurt Bestor Christmas returns to the stage with a live audience this year and Bestor will be joined by the incredibly talented performer, Alex Boyé!

For tickets go to kurtbestor.com

