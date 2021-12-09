Watch
Kurt Bestor & Jenny Hardman piano duet

The "King of Christmas" Kurt Bestor is getting ready for shows at Eccles Theatre, but he took time out to play a duet with Jenny.
Posted at 2:05 PM, Dec 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-09 16:05:57-05

Kurt Bestor is known for his Christmas shows but not so much his Christmas duets… he decided to change that for our, Jenny Hardman

Jenny has been playing the piano since age 7 and playing Kurt Bestor‘s music since she was in middle school. 

Kurt composed this Christmas medley just for Jenny and our show. The medley includes, Sing We Now of Christmas, What Child is This, & We wish you a Merry Christmas . 

A Kurt Bestor Christmas returns to the stage with a live audience this year and Bestor will be joined by the incredibly talented performer, Alex Boyé!  

For tickets go to kurtbestor.com

