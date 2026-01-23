Kyookie is a Korean dessert brand based right here in Utah that's bringing Seoul café culture, desserts, Korean coffee/matcha, and atmosphere to Utah for the first time.

Klara Han started the company after she moved to Utah in 2022 to finish her college degree.

She says, "Growing up in Korea, dessert cafés were a huge part of my life. Korean desserts are not-too-sweet, super delicate, I would go "cafe-hopping" every week, trying out desserts and trying to bake them at home."

She shared her desserts with college roommates, friends, professors and that's how Kyookie began to take shape.

A few years ago Klara started Instagram bake sales and the first one sold out in three hours!

She also sells at farmers markets and two local spots sell her desserts.

Her partner Josh MacDonald has helped with web design and together they're hoping to open a Korean dessert café in Salt Lake City.

To help her reach her goal, she's started a Kickstarter campaign.

You can learn more on her website, kyookie.co and follow her on @kyookie.