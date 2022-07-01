Watch Now
La Crepe OG is unlike any other place you've ever been!

La Crepe OG has expanded in Ogden and they're opening a second location in Salt Lake City!
Posted at 1:55 PM, Jul 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-01 15:55:50-04

You can satisfy your sweet tooth with everything from crepes to shakes at La Crepe OG.

From crepes to shakes filled with more sugar than one can imagine, your eyes will want to order one of everything.

Owners Jenny and Kaleb set out looking for the perfect crepe and desserts... when they couldn't find what they wanted they started their own restaurant with the motto "Redefining 'Normal' Desserts".

To see more of their concoctions follow them on Instagram and Facebook

Address:
La Crepe OG
2411 Kiesel Avenue
Ogden, UT

