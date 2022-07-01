La Crepe OG is unlike any other place you've ever been!

You can satisfy your sweet tooth with everything from crepes to shakes at La Crepe OG.

From crepes to shakes filled with more sugar than one can imagine, your eyes will want to order one of everything.

Owners Jenny and Kaleb set out looking for the perfect crepe and desserts... when they couldn't find what they wanted they started their own restaurant with the motto "Redefining 'Normal' Desserts".

To see more of their concoctions follow them on Instagram and Facebook

Address:

La Crepe OG

2411 Kiesel Avenue

Ogden, UT