Lace up your running shoes, a Thanksgiving morning tradition is back

The 16th annual Utah Human Race is going to be on Thanksgiving morning, November 25, 2021.

It's one of the largest 5K/10K events in the state, and all proceeds directly benefit Utah Food Bank.

Ginette Bott, President and CEO of Utah Food Bank, says the goal this year is to surpass the 4,000 participant level the race had in 2019. She says that would have a huge impact on the 410,000 Utahns facing hunger.

"After lats year's virtual race hiatus, we are looking forward to seeing everyone in-person this year, and especially those who choose to join us in costumes," says Bott.

The race will be held in a new location in Sandy at the Sandy Promenade, close to the Shops at South Town.

Both the 5K and the 10K events begin at 8:00 a.m.

You can either register online or in-person at Utah Food Bank's Salt Lake City warehouse the day before the race. There is no same-day registration.

Registration fees are $25 per person for the 5K and $30 per person for the 10K.

Don't forget Utah Food Bank hosts the annual Holiday Food and Fund Drive from October 15 to January 15 every year to stock the shelves at Utah Food Bank and emergency food pantries statewide.

Food donated during this time helps stock the shelves, not only during the holidays, but for the first part of the year too.

If people want to get involved, you can donate food, time or money.

Learn more at UtahFoodBank.org.

