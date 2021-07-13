Ladies, don't put away your yoga pants just yet... here's how to style them for a night out!

Let's be honest, ladies... we've been living in our yoga pants for the past year but here's the good news, you don't need to ditch them just yet!

Mary Jane's located on Main Street Park City shows us there are so many ways to style them up for a going out look.

Owner, Lori Harris, opened Mary Jane's in 2004 to create a store where women of all ages could shop for emerging and known fashion designers at a variety of price points.

Find them on Instagram, Facebook, and online maryjanesshoes.com

613 Main Street

Park City, UT 84060

(435) 645-7463