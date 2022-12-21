If you're looking to start a business or change careers, this is for you.

Inspire InUtah is an initiative to help support women entrepreneurs and women in the workplace at every level.

It's a campaign that helps women know that they have support available if they want to start a business, re-launch a career or move up in their current job.

Women can get help finding funding, writing business plans, with marketing and more and many of the services are free.

Go to utahwomenowned.com for a director of businesses owned by women and for more information visit inutah.org/inspire .