Lagoon is the summer spot to have old fashioned family fun

Morgan Saxton was live at Lagoon on Monday to see all the family fun waiting for you this summer and beyond!

Julie Freed with Lagoon says in addition to their 50 rides for every age and member of your family to great food and the gift shop, you'll want to spend the entire day.

Don't forget to sing along with the best shows in town and take a trip back in time to the Wild West in Pioneer Village.

Plus, don't forget about season passports, it's the best value and you can visit as many times as you want.

As fall approaches, Frighmares are ready to take over the spotlight.

You might also notice construction going on, it's not a roller coaster, but here's a hit: it's something you'll enjoy! Stay tuned to next season for that.

You can buy season passports and tickets at lagoonpark.com.