LAMB OF GOD: THE CONCERT FILM is returning to theaters just in time for Easter

The widely popular and sacred oratorio, LAMB OF GOD: THE CONCERT FILM, is returning to the big screen just in time for Easter.

We talked with Casey Elliott (you may recognize him from the Gentleman's Group GENTRI).

An oratorio is an artwork for orchestra, soloists and a choir. LAMB OF GOD tells the story of the last week of Jesus Christ's life.

It's going to be theaters across the Wasatch Front from March 25 through April 15, and it's going to be performed live on stage at Eccles Theater April 15 & 16 too.

To find a theater or to learn more please visit lambofgodmovie.com.

