Larry H. Miller Real Estate at the One Utah Summit

Larry H. Miller Real Estate is excited to be involved with Governor Cox's One Utah Summit because of their large economic impact on the state.

Amanda Covington with Larry H. Miller Group shared with us that they develop and manage real estate assets, such as master-planned communities, townhomes and apartments, as well as commercial development and holdings.

The One Utah Summit is Governor Spencer Cox’s bi-annual super summit.

Previously known as the Utah Economic Summit, it’s an economic summit, an energy summit, and a global forum all rolled into one.

Gov. Cox hosts this summit twice a year to convene Utah’s leaders and discuss challenges and opportunities, and celebrate successes

It's a day all about collaboration, connection and networking with like-minded business leaders.

Tickets are sold out but don't worry because this is a bi-annual event and the next summit takes place in Southern Utah in the Fall.

After the Northern Utah Summit takes place on May 10, 2022 info will be posted online.

Learn more at OneUtahSummit.com