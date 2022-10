Gourmandise is a wonderful family bakery filled with a rich history.

Watch the video for four different dessert options for you Halloween party or fall festivities.

They also offer a sneak peek at their Thanksgiving and Christmas offering, including food and gift ideas.

Gourmandise has two locations, at 250 South 300 East in Salt Lake City and in Draper at 725 East 12300 South

For more information please visit: gourmandise.com