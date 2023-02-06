Last-minute Valentine's gifts

Give the gift of relaxation for Valentine's Day!

Check out The Soap Lady who offers therapeutic shower steamers and bath bombs.

Bonus: they are local to Utah.

All ingredients and supplies are natural and 100% vegetable glycerin. They only use bio and eco-friendly glitters and colors.

They started business in 1996 out of their kitchen creating designer glycerin soaps to sell at small boutiques and other venues.

Several years later the entire family is actively involved in the company.

These are a great gift for all adults.

Everything is made and packaged in Sandy. Shop at their store or buy online.