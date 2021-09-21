Watch
Late night shopping for new moms has its rewards

Whether you're a new parent or know someone who is, there are a lot of new babies arriving this time of year. Here are some Zulily deals just for you!
Posted at 2:27 PM, Sep 21, 2021
Did you know more babies are born in September than any other month?

Zulily found the majority of new moms (59 percent) wake up at least three times each night online, browsing social media, checking email or shopping. So, to make the most of those sleepless nights and support new parents out there, Zulily is offering some great deals on items for baby.

Zulily is an online retailer that helps moms discover incredible deals on must-have clothing and accessories for baby, their families, themselves, and their homes.

Starting September 21 through October 13, Zulily is launching its bi-annual “Late Night Shop for Mom” and Welcome Baby event, all within Zulily’s Welcome Baby Shop.

Nicolette Brycki is a Lifestyle Expert & mom of two and shared with us the news about their extra special month-long shopping event for new parents.

The month-long shopping event will offer free shipping on orders placed between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. Eastern for curated collections refreshed with a new theme each week, featuring unbeatable deals on must-have baby gear and other nursery essentials.

To start shopping download the Zulily App or visit Zulily.com

