Watch
The Place

Actions

"Laughter is the best medicine" isn't just a saying, it turns out laughter has an impact on health

items.[0].videoTitle
It turns out "laughter is the best medicine" is more than just a saying. Laughter has benefits for our mental and physical health.
Posted at 1:30 PM, Jan 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-18 15:30:35-05

"Laughter is the best medicine" isn't just a saying.

Experts say laughter can lead to better physical and mental health in our golden years.

Laughter releases endorphins, also known as "happy hormones".

Licensed Clinical Psycholotist, Dr. Dan Palleson says, "Endorphins are a chemical naturally produced by our brain that help us feel really, really good."

He recommends seniors seek out that silliness several times a week.

Laughter can also benefit memory health.

Dr. Palleson says, "Laughter can improve memory. When we're under a lot of stress, cortisol is released, and cortisol in our brain eats away at the ability to form and retail memories. He says that endorphins released from laughing reduce cortisol levels.

Laughing can also lower blood pressure.

So, that old adage "the more the merrier" applies to laughter. Dr. Palleson recommends grabbing friends of loved ones when you can, and just set out to do something that will get (and keep) you laughing.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere