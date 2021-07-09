Layla has been professionally trained to have perfect pup manners

Our Pet of the Week is Layla, a two-year-old Pomeranian mix.

She's super sweet, loves kids and other dogs and cats too!

Layla is professionally trained and house broken. She'll go to the door when she needs to potty, but she also knows how to use a doggie door.

She has a playful energy and would love to go on walks or light hikes from time to time.

But she also loves to cuddle and relax too, so she's the best of both worlds.

Layla is spayed and current on all vaccinations and is chipped.

If you're interested in adopting Layla, fill out an application at hearts4paws.org