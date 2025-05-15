Layton man opens local breakfast restaurant 

Chorizo is all over the menu at Scrambled this summer.

Owner Oscar Rodriguez opened the breakfast restaurant two weeks before the 2020 pandemic.

After going to school at the University of Utah and serving customers at a local spot in the Salt Lake valley, Rodriguez took this culinary talents to next level.

He says most of his menu is made up of recipes from his experience as a chef during college or his mother’s kitchen.

When he opened this restaurant in Layton (just south of Hill Air Force Base) he was looking to make an impact in his hometown.

“Forty percent of our business comes from Hill AFB,” Rodriguez said.

His menu offers everything fresh from sweet to savory.

In September 2024, Oscar opened a second location in Ogden.

He told FOX13’s Morgan Saxton the new location is larger thus has more seating, but offers all the same food and amenities.

You can order online through DoorDash, drive up, take-out or dine in.

Scrambled is open 7 days a week. View their menu and their hours here.