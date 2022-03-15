LDS Artist Anna Kovalenko brings hope to refugees who have fled Ukraine

LDS Artist Anna Kovalenko is from Ukraine. She left her home in January 2022 to study abroad in the Czech Republic at the Cumorah Academy, a faith-based school.

Little did she know she was leaving her family at a pivotal time in their country's history.

Anna wanted to do something to help the Ukrainian refugees leaving their country, so she reached out to Havenlight, a Utah-based art company, for support.

Havenlight has released four of Kovalenko's images to be purchased, and all profits will go directly to the Cumorah Academy, which has shifted its focus to helping refugees.

The four images of Anna's that are available for purchase are The Kyiv Ukraine Temple (which ws the first LDS Temple inside the territory of the former Soviet Union), the Salt Lake City Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and images of Jesus Christ.

To learn more and to purchase a piece of art, click here.