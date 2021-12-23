LDS MOVIE- WHO WE ARE, READY FOR VIEWING

Who We Are, the newest film from writer/director Michael Flynn is available to buy this holiday season.

The film focuses on a group of LDS millennials as they spend time at a cabin to discuss the writings of Oscar Fielding.

A young filmmaker is there to document the experience and discussions. In the process, these six strangers discover that a dialogue about love, relationships, faith, past struggles and conflicts leads them to uncover who they really are, and what they truly believe.

Flynn also directed the film, Midway to Heaven and appeared on The Place two years ago when he started Who We Are. He also has a long resume when it comes to acting, including Footloose and Halloween.

