Learn about 5,000 years of traditional Chinese culture through classical dance

You can learn about 5,000 years of traditional Chinese culture through classical Chinese dance and music at Shen Yun.

Performances will be February 21-25, 2023 at Eccles Theater in Salt Lake City.

You'll see tumbling and incredible athleticism at Shen Yun. Dancers are actually required to train for six years before ever setting foot on stage.

Shen Yun was founded in New York City in 2006 and now has seven companies that tour all over the world, except China, where they are not allowed to perform.

There is a brand new show each year with new music, dances and handmade costumes.

