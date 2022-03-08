Learn about No-Fail Planting Design at the Salt Lake Home + Garden Show

Cynthia Bee, a Sustainable Landscapes Expert, says in the many years she's taught homeowners how to design their landscapes, there's one challenge that's been a sticking point that's difficult to solve: plant selection,.

She says don't get caught up in the "One True Plant Syndrome", instead know that there are always multiple plants that will work.

Instead, Cynthia says the key is to have a framework for choosing plants:



All-Season Anchor: 10 percent of your yard should be the longest season of interest plants, the longest blooming flowers

Foliage Focus: 10 percent of your hard should be foliage. That's a designer's secret to a great yard because the leaves last all season.

Seasonal Sizzle: 40 percent of your yard should be a powerful combination of long-season bloomers that pack a punch.

Wildcards: 40 percent can be anything; plants you already have, impulse buys, plants given to you by others etc. The randomness of wildcards enhances the effect of the structured combos.

Cynthia will be teaching how to chooes the plants for your combos at the Salt Lake Home _ Garden Show! You can plan, purchase and pick up your plants, quick and easy using the Simplyscapes Select app.

Cynthia will be on the Garden Stage on:



Friday, March 11 at 6 p.m.

Saturday, March 12 at noon

Sunday, March 13 at 2 p.m.

The Salt Lake Home + Garden Show presented by BioGrass is happening Friday, March 11 through Sunday, March 13 at the Mountain America Expo Center.

This spring, the Home Show team is welcoming TLC's Trading Spaces and ABC's Extreme Home Makeover: Home Edition's former host, designer and favorite carpenter Ty Pennington.

Guests at the show will be able to learn more about creating an outdoor oasis or plant a garden as well as learn about the newest tips and trends.

There will be over 275 home show booths available to stroll through.

Dates:

Friday, March 11, 2022 Noon–10:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 12, 2022 10:00 a.m.–10:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 13, 2022 11:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m.

Location:

Mountain America Expo Center

9575 South State Street

Sandy, Utah 84070

Admission:

Adults (Door) $12.00

Adults (Online) $10.00

Senior 55+ (Door & Online) $8.00

Children Ages 12 & under FREE

Weekend Pass (ages 13+) – Valid all three days of the show $15.00

Teacher Appreciation and Hero Day: All teachers, active military personnel, veterans, fire, police and first responders get FREE admission with a valid ID at Will Call on Friday, March 11, 2022.

For more information, please visit: SaltLakeHomeandGardenShow.com.