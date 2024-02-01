Watch Now
Learn about Salt Lake City and taste food from some of the best restaurants in town

Local Food Walking Tours
Local Food Walking Tours will educate you on the culture and culinary delights of SLC and Park City.
Posted at 1:49 PM, Feb 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-01 15:49:59-05

Local Food Walking Tours are an experience unlike any other.

You'll learn about downtown Salt Lake including its history, diversity and community as you experience cuisine from some of the best restaurants the city has to offer.

Moe Egan is the guide and a true globetrotter when it comes to exploring food.

He says he loves Utah and loves introducing visitors and locals alike on his personalized, intimate tours.

The tour is diverse in the restaurants and includes small hidden gems to popular and beloved establishments.

You can learn more at localfoodwalkingtours.com.

