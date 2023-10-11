Learn about the current interior design trends at the Salt Lake Fall Home Show

The Salt Lake Fall Home Show is going on Friday, October 13, 2023 to Sunday, October 15, 2023.

One of the things people always love to learn about at the home show is the latest interior design trends.

Ethan Allen will be previewing brand new furniture pieces. Most of their furniture is customizable, and about 75 percent of it is made in North America.

Michelle Sullivan, a designer with Ethan Allen, joined us with some of those trends.

She says her clients are looking for elevated spaces that feel warm, welcoming and relaxed where people can gather. She suggests investing in timeless pieces that will maintain their beauty, made from natural, lasting materials.

War earth tones of mossy green and terracotta are on trend. And, dark woods and black accents offset by golds and brass are also very popular this fall.

Michelle says you can't go wrong with earth-inspired décor like leather, deep-grained wood, and gathered branches.

At Ethan Allen, you can use their 3D room planner, where a designer will create overhead layouts of your new room, show you the room in 3D from different viewpoints, and send a link to a 4K tour through your room, so you can share it with family and friends.

You are invited to Ethan Allen's Grand Reopening event on November 18. Click here for more information.

Dates:

Friday, Oct. 13, 2023 2 p.m.–9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023 10 a.m.–9 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023 11 a.m.–6 p.m.

Location:

Mountain America Expo Center

9575 South State Street

Sandy, Utah

Admission:

Adults (Door) $12.00

Adults (Online) $10.00*

Senior 55+ (Door & Online) $8.00

Children Ages 12 & under FREE

* Advanced Adult Online discounted price available through Oct. 12, 2023. Starting opening day online price will increase to $12.

Teacher Appreciation and Hero Day: All teachers, active military personnel, veterans, fire, police and first responders get FREE admission with valid ID on Friday, October 13, 2023. Must present valid ID at the Will Call.

For more information and tickets, please visit SaltLakeFallHomeShow.com.