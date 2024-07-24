Learn about the earliest inhabitants of Utah this Pioneer Day

The Native American Village at This Is The Place Heritage Park pays tribute to the earliest inhabitants of Utah.

Without their help, the pioneers would have experienced greater hardships in the first few years in this rugged and unforgiving land.

Guests to This Is The Place Heritage Park can learn about their ways.

Your visit with the Native American's, who dress in their traditional regalia, demonstrate native crafts (like bracelet-making) and share their language.

In the territory that later became Utah there were five tribes; Shoshone, Piute, Ute, Goshute and Navajo.

In the giant tepee, each tribe has contributed their story in their own words. Visitors can watch and learn in an immersive experience.

Purchase daily admission or an annual pass online.

Western Trail Rides are now available at This Is The Place! Come enjoy iconic views, from the top of a horse, as many of the early settlers did.

Rides for ages 8 and up are available by appointment only. Book your horseback trail ride here!

