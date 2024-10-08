Learn about the latest kitchen design trends at the Salt Lake Fall Home Show

You can learn all about the latest kitchen design trends from Cobble Creek Countertops at the Salt Lake Fall Home Show.

Darrin Campbell, with Cobble Creek Countertops, says the trend is moving away from grout and shifting towards full-height backsplashes.

He says that gives the kitchen a seamless look, and it's easier to clean.

Darrin says another trend right now is innovative shelving solutions, including shelves behind the range. In addition to being stylish, it gives extra storage space.

Large kitchen islands are also coming back, along with waterfall edges.

Cobble Creek Countertops also creates integrated features for pets like dog bowls and water fillers.

Of course, Darrin says they do custom designs to fit individual lifestyles and preferences.

You can see Cobble Creek Countertops at the Salt Lake Fall Home Show.

Dates:

Friday, Oct. 11, 2024 2 p.m.–9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024 10 a.m.–9 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024 11 a.m.–6 p.m.

Location:

Mountain America Expo Center

9575 South State Street

Sandy, Utah

Admission:

Adults (Door) $12.00

Adults (Online) $10.00

Senior 55+ (Door & Online) $8.00

Children Ages 12 & under FREE

4-Pack: Get 4 tickets for price of 3: $30 ($7.50 each)

For more information and tickets, please visit SaltLakeFallHomeShow.com.

