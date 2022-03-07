Learn about the plants for your Utah yard at the Salt Lake Home + Garden Show

Cameron Allcott of Progressive Plants says even if you don't have a green thumb, you can have a beautiful yard.

He has more than 30 years of horticultural and landscape design experience.

His nursery is a leading supplier for garden centers and contractors, as well as the retail market.

His business specializes in landscaping and native plants to Utah to minimize water use and save homeowners money.

He lives in Utah and grows his plants right here, so he understands the unique challenges in each community.

Progressive Plants can help you plant a successful landscape that can handle soil, pests and water issues unique in your area.

Cameron will be on the Garden Stage at the Salt Lake Home + Garden Show:

Friday, March 11, 2022 Noon–10:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 12, 2022 10:00 a.m.–10:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 13, 2022 11:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m.

The Salt Lake Home + Garden Show presented by BioGrass is happening Friday, March 11 through Sunday, March 13 at the Mountain America Expo Center.

This spring, the Home Show team is welcoming TLC's Trading Spaces and ABC's Extreme Home Makeover: Home Edition's former host, designer and favorite carpenter Ty Pennington.

Guests at the show will be able to learn more about creating an outdoor oasis or plant a garden as well as learn about the newest tips and trends.

There will be over 275 home show booths available to stroll through.

Dates:

Location:

Mountain America Expo Center

9575 South State Street

Sandy, Utah 84070

Admission:

Adults (Door) $12.00

Adults (Online) $10.00

Senior 55+ (Door & Online) $8.00

Children Ages 12 & under FREE

Weekend Pass (ages 13+) – Valid all three days of the show $15.00

Teacher Appreciation and Hero Day: All teachers, active military personnel, veterans, fire, police and first responders get FREE admission with a valid ID at Will Call on Friday, March 11, 2022.

For more information, please visit: SaltLakeHomeandGardenShow.com.