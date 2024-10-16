Learn about the relationship between STEM and farming at Curiosity Farms

Curiosity Farms is now open at Thanksgiving Point.

It's a place where kids can learn the important relationship between STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) in agriculture.

Allison Croghan visited the new venue and talked with the Senior Director of Curiosity Farms, Stephen Ashton.

He says the farm will educate on various agriculture technologies and sciences like hydroponics, animal science, urban food production, the future of farm management and more.

"We're trying to showcase that farming is not just an old way of doing things," Stephen added, "but it's really being on the cutting age of technology and design and forward-thinking."

Curiosity Farms does that by creating fun meaningful experiences for everyone to enjoy.

Curiosity Farms is located at 2501 West Wildflower Lane in Lehi, Utah. For ticket prices and additional information, please visit: thanksgivingpoint.org/curiosityfarms.