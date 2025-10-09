Learn about ways you can save money on your power bill at the Salt Lake Fall Home Show

You'll want to stop by booth 613 at the Salt Lake Fall Home Show at the Mountain America Expo Center.

That's where Rocky Mountain Power's Wattsmart Homes program will be with information on how to save money on your power bill.

You will also be able to learn about heat pump technology, rebates for your home and even enter to win in an exciting giveaway!

Wattsmart Homes will be giving away a dual fuel pump system valued at $16,500. Equipment provided by Mountainland Supply and Carrier with installation by Gilette Services.

For more information visit Wattsmarthomes.com.