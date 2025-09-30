Learn about whiskey and its history in the Beehive State with The Wine Academy of Utah

With the changing of the seasons comes a change in our "spirits"... literally.
Jim Santangelo with The Wine Academy of Utah joined us with some locally distilled alcohol that will help you "cheers" fall:
- Ogden's Own '5 Wives' Vodka
- Beehive 'Jack Rabbit' Gin
- Salt Flats 'Bonneville' Bourbon
- Sugar House Bourbon
- High West 'Double Rye' Whiskey
- Robbers Roost 'Campsite' Cordial Rock & Bourbon
You can learn all about whiskey and its history in the Beehive State on one of Jim's "Whiskey Walks".
For more information please visit: wineacademyofutah.com