Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The Place

Actions

Learn about whiskey and its history in the Beehive State with The Wine Academy of Utah

Say Cheers to Fall with these Local Spirits
The Wine Academy of Utah offers a walking tour to learn about the history of spirits in The Beehive State.
Whiskey & History
Posted

With the changing of the seasons comes a change in our "spirits"... literally.

Jim Santangelo with The Wine Academy of Utah joined us with some locally distilled alcohol that will help you "cheers" fall:

  • Ogden's Own '5 Wives' Vodka
  • Beehive 'Jack Rabbit' Gin
  • Salt Flats 'Bonneville' Bourbon
  • Sugar House Bourbon
  • High West 'Double Rye' Whiskey
  • Robbers Roost 'Campsite' Cordial Rock & Bourbon

You can learn all about whiskey and its history in the Beehive State on one of Jim's "Whiskey Walks".

For more information please visit: wineacademyofutah.com

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

Contact Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere